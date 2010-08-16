The Week In Sci-Fi

The upcoming seven days of science fiction and fantasy, featuring a swarm of fish with a taste for blood and the latest Medium ...

MONDAY 16 AUGUST

Tune into Chuck on Virgin 1 at 9pm.

on Virgin 1 at 9pm. Keeping the home entertainment end up this week are It’s A Wonderful Afterlife and Goemon , a Japanese sci-fi epic from the director of Casshern .

TUESDAY 17 AUGUST

Just ahead of Edgar Wright’s movie adaptation, Bryan Lee O’Malley signs Scott Pilgrim’s Finest Hour at London’s Forbidden Planet .

at London’s Forbidden Planet . It's time for Clark Kent to man up in Smallville on E4 at 9pm.

WEDNESDAY 18 AUGUST

You know its days are numbered, but if you’re a fan, enjoy Ghost Whisperer while you can. It’s back on Living at 9pm.

THURSDAY 19 AUGUST

Expand your book collection to the tune of James Barclay’s Elves: Once Walked With Gods and Rob Scott’s 15 Miles .

FRIDAY 20 AUGUST

Swarms of fish with nasty sharp, pointy teeth enter the third dimension in Piranha 3D . Get your glasses ready for today’s big screen invasion.

. Get your glasses ready for today’s big screen invasion. Medium 's sixth season continues on Living at 9pm.

's sixth season continues on Living at 9pm. Neal Asher’s The Technician arrives in bookshops.

SATURDAY 21 AUGUST

Stargate Atlantis 's Joe Flanigan, Red Dwarf 's Danny John-Jules and Enterprise 's Dominic Keating head the guestlist at Collectormania Glasgow .

SUNDAY 22 AUGUST