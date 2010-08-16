The Week In Sci-Fi

The upcoming seven days of science fiction and fantasy, featuring a swarm of fish with a taste for blood and the latest Medium ...
MONDAY 16 AUGUST
- Tune into Chuck on Virgin 1 at 9pm.
- Keeping the home entertainment end up this week are It’s A Wonderful Afterlife and Goemon , a Japanese sci-fi epic from the director of Casshern .
TUESDAY 17 AUGUST
- Just ahead of Edgar Wright’s movie adaptation, Bryan Lee O’Malley signs Scott Pilgrim’s Finest Hour at London’s Forbidden Planet .
- It's time for Clark Kent to man up in Smallville on E4 at 9pm.
WEDNESDAY 18 AUGUST
- You know its days are numbered, but if you’re a fan, enjoy Ghost Whisperer while you can. It’s back on Living at 9pm.
THURSDAY 19 AUGUST
- Expand your book collection to the tune of James Barclay’s Elves: Once Walked With Gods and Rob Scott’s 15 Miles .
FRIDAY 20 AUGUST
- Swarms of fish with nasty sharp, pointy teeth enter the third dimension in Piranha 3D . Get your glasses ready for today’s big screen invasion.
- Medium 's sixth season continues on Living at 9pm.
- Neal Asher’s The Technician arrives in bookshops.
SATURDAY 21 AUGUST
- Stargate Atlantis 's Joe Flanigan, Red Dwarf 's Danny John-Jules and Enterprise 's Dominic Keating head the guestlist at Collectormania Glasgow .
SUNDAY 22 AUGUST
- On paper today looks like a quiet day. You could either rest, or use it to pick up the current issue of Comic Heroes . We guarantee it’ll be time well spent.