The Week In Sci-Fi

Your week of sci-fi and fantasy, including the arrival of The Last Airbender

MONDAY 9 AUGUST

Set your telly box to Chuck on Virgin 1 at 9pm.

Tom Baker adventure "Revenge Of The Cybermen" and Sylvester McCoy story "Silver Nemesis" come together in a Cybermen DVD box set. Other discy business includes disastrous end-of-the-world flick Legion, fishy, Tiffany-starring monster flick Mega Piranha and French horror Humains.

TUESDAY 10 AUGUST

Has Clark Kent still not evolved into the full-on Superman? Hurry up, Smallville (on E4)…

WEDNESDAY 11 AUGUST

Nicolas Cage and Jay Baruchel follow in the footsteps of Mickey Mouse (and multiple brooms) in The Sorcerer’s Apprentice , on the big screen today.

Ghost Whisperer continues on Living at 9pm. It's relentless.

THURSDAY 12 AUGUST

See a live interview with League Of Gentlemen star and Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss at the Space in Brighton.

FRIDAY 13 AUGUST

Medium 's sixth season continues on Living at 9pm.

Medium's sixth season continues on Living at 9pm. Slated by the critics but still a US box office smash, The Last Airbender gets elemental in UK cinemas. It's joined by Disney sequel Tinkerbell & The Great Fairy Rescue.

Rick Wakeman is among the guests at three-day Tolkien bash The Festival In The Shire (it's really in Pontrhydfendigaid).

(it’s really in Pontrhydfendigaid). Amecon kicks off at Keele university.

SATURDAY 14 AUGUST

It seems everybody’s Tolkien this weekend, as the Edge Of The Wild art exhibition gets under way in Moreton-in-Marsh.

SUNDAY 15 AUGUST

It was part of the original 2000 AD line-up. Now you can get The Complete Harlem Heroes in a compilation book.

in a compilation book. Zombie-Aid comes to Manchester, featuring a world record attempt for the most people doing the Time Warp at the same time.



