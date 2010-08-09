The Week In Sci-Fi

Your week of sci-fi and fantasy, including the arrival of The Last Airbender
MONDAY 9 AUGUST
- Set your telly box to Chuck on Virgin 1 at 9pm.
- Tom Baker adventure “Revenge Of The Cybermen” and Sylvester McCoy story “Silver Nemesis” come together in a Cybermen DVD box set . Other discy business includes disastrous end-of-the-world flick Legion , fishy, Tiffany-starring monster flick Mega Piranha and French horror Humains .
TUESDAY 10 AUGUST
- Has Clark Kent still not evolved into the full-on Superman? Hurry up, Smallville (on E4)…
WEDNESDAY 11 AUGUST
- Nicolas Cage and Jay Baruchel follow in the footsteps of Mickey Mouse (and multiple brooms) in The Sorcerer’s Apprentice , on the big screen today.
- Ghost Whisperer continues on Living at 9pm. It’s relentless.
THURSDAY 12 AUGUST
- See a live interview with League Of Gentlemen star and Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss at the Space in Brighton.
FRIDAY 13 AUGUST
- Medium 's sixth season continues on Living at 9pm.
- Slated by the critics but still a US box office smash, T he Last Airbender gets elemental in UK cinemas. It’s joined by Disney sequel Tinkerbell & The Great Fairy Rescue .
- Rick Wakeman is among the guests at three-day Tolkien bash The Festival In The Shire (it’s really in Pontrhydfendigaid).
- Amecon kicks off at Keele university.
SATURDAY 14 AUGUST
- It seems everybody’s Tolkien this weekend, as the Edge Of The Wild art exhibition gets under way in Moreton-in-Marsh.
SUNDAY 15 AUGUST
- It was part of the original 2000 AD line-up. Now you can get The Complete Harlem Heroes in a compilation book.
- Zombie-Aid comes to Manchester, featuring a world record attempt for the most people doing the Time Warp at the same time.