The Week In Sci-Fi

Your week of sci-fi and fantasy, including the arrival of The Last Airbender

MONDAY 9 AUGUST

  • Set your telly box to Chuck on Virgin 1 at 9pm.
  • Tom Baker adventure “Revenge Of The Cybermen” and Sylvester McCoy story “Silver Nemesis” come together in a Cybermen DVD box set . Other discy business includes disastrous end-of-the-world flick Legion , fishy, Tiffany-starring monster flick Mega Piranha and French horror Humains .

TUESDAY 10 AUGUST

  • Has Clark Kent still not evolved into the full-on Superman? Hurry up, Smallville (on E4)…

WEDNESDAY 11 AUGUST

  • Nicolas Cage and Jay Baruchel follow in the footsteps of Mickey Mouse (and multiple brooms) in The Sorcerer’s Apprentice , on the big screen today.
  • Ghost Whisperer continues on Living at 9pm. It’s relentless.

THURSDAY 12 AUGUST

  • See a live interview with League Of Gentlemen star and Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss at the Space in Brighton.

FRIDAY 13 AUGUST

  • Medium 's sixth season continues on Living at 9pm.
  • Slated by the critics but still a US box office smash, T he Last Airbender gets elemental in UK cinemas. It’s joined by Disney sequel Tinkerbell & The Great Fairy Rescue .
  • Rick Wakeman is among the guests at three-day Tolkien bash The Festival In The Shire (it’s really in Pontrhydfendigaid).
  • Amecon kicks off at Keele university.

SATURDAY 14 AUGUST

  • It seems everybody’s Tolkien this weekend, as the Edge Of The Wild art exhibition gets under way in Moreton-in-Marsh.

SUNDAY 15 AUGUST

  • It was part of the original 2000 AD line-up. Now you can get The Complete Harlem Heroes in a compilation book.
  • Zombie-Aid comes to Manchester, featuring a world record attempt for the most people doing the Time Warp at the same time.