The Week In Sci-Fi

A week of tasty sci-fi and fantasy goodness, including Christopher Nolan's Inception and the last-ever Painkiller Jane ...

MONDAY 12 JULY

  • Get some Chuck on your telly, courtesy of Virgin 1 at 9pm and Being Erica on E4 at 10pm.
  • Swell your shiny disc collection to the tune of Patrick Troughton Who adventure The Dominators , Twilight: An Obsession: The Unauthorised Story , and the Blu-ray of the ace Bubba Ho-tep .

TUESDAY 13 JULY

  • More “Superboy” (ahem!) adventures with Smallville on E4 at 9pm.

WEDNESDAY 14 JULY

  • Meet Melinda. She talks to dead people and she’s the main character in Ghost Whisperer . Find out more about her on Living, tonight at 9pm.
  • Matt Kindt’s new graphic novel, Revolver , arrives.

THURSDAY 15 JULY

  • SEASON FINALE! Today will be a day long remembered. It's the last ever Painkiller Jane on Syfy at 10pm. Farewell!

FRIDAY 16 JULY

  • Two films from opposite ends of the anticipation spectrum have a scrap in cinemas: Christopher Nolan’s Inception and the wonderfully titled Mega Piranha (TOP FACT! It features ’80s pop starlet Tiffany.)

SATURDAY 17 JULY

  • Catch the first season of the excellent Misfits on Channel 4 at 10pm.
  • A galaxy of stars (we’re not sure whether it’s spiral, elliptical or irregular) descends on Earls Court for the London Film and Comic Con – two days of it!
  • Una McCormack, Gary Russell and Oli Smith sign their Eleventh Doctor novels at London’s Forbidden Planet .

SUNDAY 18 JULY