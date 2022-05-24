The voice of Elden Ring’s Blaidd is amused by your horny tweets

The voice behind Elden Ring's Blaidd has seen your horny tweets, and he's incredibly amused.

Last week, the Buzzfeed Multiplayer YouTube channel put out the video below featured Scott Arthur, who lends his tones to the wildly popular Blaidd in Elden Ring. Arthur has a go at reading out some of the internet's most depraved tweets regarding his character, and honestly, it seems like he's kind of loving the entire thing.

"I know he's caused quite a stir in the furry world," remarks Arthur of Blaidd, before hastily adding that he didn't even know what a "furry" was until he looked it up online. Arthur also reads out a tweet asking for a dating sim with Blaidd, and after finding out what a dating sim actually is, the actor reckons there's "some money to be made in that."

There's even a tweet that Arthur actually refuses to read. Don't worry, the entire thing is done in jest, with a massive grin across the actor's face, but we'd be lying if we weren't curious as to what the message actually said. Could it really be much worse than legions of tweeters saying they wanted to do the horizontal tango with Arthur's character?

Oh, and we've actually been pronouncing "Blaidd" wrong this entire time. Although Blaidd does introduce himself by name, it's admittedly easy to forget over the course of Elden Ring's hundreds of hours, so Arthur takes the opportunity to remind everyone that Blaidd is actually pronounced "Blithe," without a "D" in sight.

Arthur says he feels "warmed," "comforted," and even "aroused" by reading all the tweets from Blaidd's many, many fans around the world. There's no two ways about it: Blaidd really has become one of the most popular Elden Ring characters, and perhaps even one of the more popular FromSoftware characters ever written.

