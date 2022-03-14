The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is Nicolas Cage "at his best" ─ but Pedro Pascal steals the show

The first reactions to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the meta comedy starring Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage, are in.

The movie, which screened during the SXSW festival, is already being called "the ultimate Nicolas Cage experience."

"It is everything the trailer promises and a whole lot more. Massive props to Nick Cage for fully embracing his career with a great sense of humor. Plenty of big laughs and a lot of action too," journalist Scott Menzel said.

Robert Daniels, who revealed The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent received a standing ovation after its screening, said, "Nic Cage is still Nic Cage, and this is the ultimate love letter to every portion of him as a thespian."

Pedro Pascal, who plays Nic Cage superfan Javi, is also getting serious acclaim for his performance.

"Cage is at his best here, but Pedro Pascal steals the show and delivers the biggest laughs of the film," Noah Ramer said.

"Pedro Pascal and Nic Cage have unbelievable chemistry and will steal your heart with their bromance here. They’re hysterical. This movie is an absolute blast," Brandon Davis wrote.

The final reviews are just as glowing. “It’s one of the funniest movies of the year,” wrote IndieWire. "The filmmakers pull from every corner of Cage's filmography to craft something transcendent," said RogerEbert.com’s Marya E. Gates. "Cage is perfect in the role of his life," declared Deadline. It’s the part he was born to play, clearly.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is set to release in cinemas on April 22. For more on what's out this year, check out our movie release dates guide.