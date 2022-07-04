HBO cancels The Time Traveler’s Wife after one season

The Time Traveler’s Wife season 2 is dead in the water after HBO confirmed its cancelation. The Rose Leslie and Theo James-led project was based on the bestselling novel by Audrey Niffenegger.

It follows a man named Henry with a genetic disorder that allows him to sporadically travel through time for short periods. Throughout his life, he meets his future wife Clare in different scenarios. The show had a mixed response when it was released on HBO as some critics panned it, while many viewers shared their love of it.

The first season of the show ended before the book’s ending, with creator Steven Moffat confirming (opens in new tab) it was intended to run for multiple seasons. However, HBO has made the call to not continue the show.

"Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of The Time Traveler’s Wife, it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and [director] David Nutter," they confirmed in a statement via Deadline (opens in new tab). "We are so grateful for their passion, hard work, and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences."

Author Niffenegger reacted to the news of the show’s cancelation on Twitter, sharing her disappointment. She wrote (opens in new tab): "Thank you to @SWmoff, Rose, Theo, @realdavidnutter, and all the artists, cast, crew, and staff who made The Time Traveler's Wife so beautiful and strange. I'm sorry we won't have a season two together, but I loved what you made."

The Time Traveler’s Wife has previously had the big-screen treatment in a 2009 movie starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams. If you’re stuck on what to watch next, here’s our list of the 100 best TV shows of all time.