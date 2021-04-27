The Suicide Squad are on a mission in these exclusive new images

The Suicide Squad sees director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) offering his own spin on DC’s ragtag team of wrong’uns, who are sent off on their own, ahem, suicide mission.

Featuring some members of 2016’s Suicide Squad line-up alongside new faces, Gunn’s version boasts one of the wildest superhero ensembles put on screen: from the badass likes of Idris Elba’s Bloodsport and Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, to the chaotic Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), and the frankly bonkers Weasel (Sean Gunn) and King Shark (voiced by Sylvester Stallone), to name but a few.

In fact, the line-up is so sprawling, that our sister publication Total Film magazine has opted for a super-sized fold-out cover on the latest issue, in order to fit the entire Squad on. Below, you can see exclusive images taken from the upcoming issue, featuring Bloodsport, Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Peacemaker (John Cena), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) and King Shark, plus there's a behind-the-scenes shot of James Gunn on set with Elba. Check them out…

Inside the new issue, Total Film talks in-depth with writer/director Gunn, and cast members including Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena, Daniela Melchior and Peter Capaldi. And that’s not all – elsewhere in the issue, Total Film goes on set of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, speaks to Barry Jenkins about his long-form adaptation of The Underground Railroad, and there are interviews with Robin Wright, Ben Wheatley, and Mads Mikkelsen.

The Suicide Squad opens in UK cinemas on August 6 (and debuts in cinemas and on HBO Max on the same date in the US). The new issue of Total Film hits newsstands real and digital this Friday, April 30. Check out the new super-size covers, as revealed by James Gunn, below…

