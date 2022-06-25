The Mega Drive Mini 2 console is getting a $150 controller

Sega is set to release a Cyber Stick replica to go alongside its newly announced Mega Drive Mini 2 mini console.

While the console itself is expected to retail for ¥9980 - around $75 - the operational Cyber Stick replica will cost double that at ¥19,800, which is around $150.

Courtesy of Famitsu , we now know it will look and function pretty much as those with long memories will recall, complete with a stick, a throttle, and the ability to switch for both right- and left-handed use, which is pretty cool. We don't, however, yet have confirmation if the peripheral will be available outside of Japan; as always, we'll confirm just as soon as we know more.

Sega's classic hardware producer Yosuke Okunari discusses the latest Mega Drive Mini 2 announcements: the games, the new USB Cyber Stick and more https://t.co/pQrXrhvkO6🇯🇵 https://t.co/txlFp7052wJune 24, 2022 See more

Sega also used the livestream to detail more games coming to the retro console, too: Outrun, Afterburner II, Night Striker, Ninja Warriors, Starblade, Splatterhouse Part 2, Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water, Mega Panel, Ichidant-R, Columns III, and Star Mobile.

Sega announced its newest micro retro console in Japan (opens in new tab), but a subsequent interview seemingly confirmed plans for an overseas launch including Europe and North America. The console is set to launch in Japan on October 27, but the company hasn't formally revealed the North American or European date, which we can assume will launch at some point after the Japanese version.

We're not entirely sure of all the details just yet, but the North American version will presumably be called the Sega Genesis Mini 2, just as the Sega Drive itself was renamed in the US.

The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch with 50 games, including Sonic CD, Thunder Force 4, and Virtua Racing, and includes titles released specifically for Sega CD, the Sega Genesis CD-ROM add-on that came with its own selection of exclusive games. Yes, that mini accessory will also be available for you to buy, too, albeit just as a functionless nice-to-have add-on.

The Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will cost ¥9,980 (roughly $75), and the Sega CD attachment will cost ¥4,500 (about $37).

Sega is planning on releasing more remakes, remasters, and spinoffs (opens in new tab) between now and March 2023. Confirmation came during the company's recent financial presentation in which it forecasts an increase in sales partly due to a "significant increase in new title lineups".

Further in the presentation, it revealed that a significant part of its strategy for new releases is to prolong the life of existing IP with remakes, remasters, spinoffs. It specifically referenced games like Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, and the Yakuza spinoff and Judgment sequel Lost Judgment.

In January, it seemed as though Sega was reconsidering plans to jump on the NFT bandwagon (opens in new tab) until it is more certain "what will be accepted and what will not be by the users".