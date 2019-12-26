What time does The Mandalorian season finale arrive on Disney Plus?

It's time for The Mandalorian season finale. With seven episodes down, you're going to want to be there the second The Mandalorian episode 8 drops on Disney Plus. Thankfully, we're here to help: scroll down to find The Mandalorian season finale time and release date, including a look at all the different time zones for those wanting to get up at silly o'clock to watch The Mandalorian season 1 finale.

What time can I watch The Mandalorian season finale on Disney Plus?

Nice and easy, this. The Mandalorian season finale release date is set for Friday, December 27 at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time – 12:01 AM

Central Standard Time – 2:01 AM

Eastern Standard Time – 3:01 AM

Western European Time (GMT) – 8:01 AM

Central European Time – 9:01 AM

Eastern European Time – 10:01 AM

If you're reading this after the supposed Mandalorian season finale release time has been and gone, don't fret! Disney Plus doesn't always have each episode up at exactly the time listed above, depending on a variety of different factors. There have been reports of some users (especially those on Roku TV or PS4/Xbox One) not having access to the latest Mandalorian episodes straight away. Be sure to wait around for the next 10-15 minutes, and also check our Disney Plus error code guide if you're getting any messages that are stopping you from watching The Mandalorian season 1 finale.

