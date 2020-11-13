The Mandalorian season 3 release date seemingly confirmed by Disney Plus

We may only be three episodes into The Mandalorian season 2, but it seems we may be getting season 3 next year. A new advert on the Slovak Disney Plus' YouTube channel shows what movies and TV shows are coming to the streamer in 2021 – and the list includes The Mandalorian seasons 1, 2, and 3.

We already knew season 3 was in development earlier this year, with reports that pre-production was already underway in the art and production design departments and creator Jon Favreau was working on scripts for the next season. However, this means season 3 could be on our screens a lot sooner than expected.

Although it’s pretty vague as far as release dates go, it’s good to know that season 3 seems pretty set in stone – it looks like we’re definitely getting a third instalment of the Star Wars spin-off series. And, at the moment, it doesn’t look like Covid-19 will be putting a spanner in the works. This is helped by the fact that the series uses technology called ‘The Volume’ – this means that realistic backgrounds and sets can be created digitally and projected onto video walls, making filming easier if social distancing measures are needed.

Plus, in further Mando news, we’ve heard that a Boba Fett spin-off is reportedly in the works with plans to start filming ASAP. Disney is spoiling us.