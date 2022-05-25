The Lincoln Lawyer season 2: Everything we know so far about the future of the Netflix series

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 rumors have begun swirling after the show shot into Netflix’s Top 10 list. The detective drama is fast becoming everyone’s binge obsession with its focus on lawyer Mickey Haller’s (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) unique approach to cases.

The 10-part series based on Michael Connelly's book was adapted for the small screen with Big Little Lies boss David E. Kelley and Ted Humphrey – after it previously got the Hollywood treatment in a movie starring Matthew McConaughey.

It follows Mickey, a lawyer in Los Angeles who works out of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Town Car rather than in an office. But will it be coming back for a second season? Here’s everything we know about this so far.

Will there be a season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed the future of The Lincoln Lawyer yet. This isn’t unusual for the streamer, as they usually wait a few weeks – or even months – before deciding on the future of their shows.

However, it’s looking good for The Lincoln Lawyer at the moment as it’s currently sitting in the Netflix Top 10 in over 90 countries. According to figures from Netflix (opens in new tab), in the week from May 16 until May 22, the show garnered 108,090,000 hours viewed, making it their global number one for viewership.

Some of the cast have also opened up about their hopes for a second season. Lorna star Becki Newton told Looper (opens in new tab): "There's so much to be explored. I would love to know more about her backstory with Mickey, what got them together, and where they went wrong. I'd love to know more about Lorna's ambition outside of the law office."

If it returns, we would also hope most of the cast would be back, including Garcia-Rulfo as Haller alongside Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts. Newton should also return as well as Haller's other ex-wife Maggie McPherson, who is played by Neve Campbell.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Given there’s been no official renewal news yet, we don't have The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 release date currently. However, we can take an educated guess about when it could come out, based on production schedules and Netflix’s usual release date formula.

The first season began filming in March 2021 before landing on the platform in May 2022. If the renewal came in the next few weeks, it’s possible filming could begin later this year. This would likely mean a season 2 release date of late 2023 or early 2024.

As soon as anything official is confirmed about The Lincoln Lawyer season 2, we’ll keep you updated. In the meantime, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows to watch right now.