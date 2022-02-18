The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask is coming to Switch next week

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Switch release date will dawn next week.

The melancholy followup to Ocarina of Time will be playable on Switch on Friday, February 25, exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. The release date announcement follows its initial nod for inclusion in the service, which Nintendo first revealed alongside the arrival of Banjo-Kazooie in January .

Link is dragged into the world of Termina, where the moon is falling from the sky!Relive the world’s final 72 hours when The Legend of #Zelda: Majora's Mask comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 2/25. #Nintendo64. pic.twitter.com/712guV6wtzFebruary 18, 2022 See more

Majora's Mask originally hit Nintendo 64 in 2000, less than two years after Ocarina of Time redefined the Zelda franchise in 1998. Between Majora's Mask's arrival late in the lifespan of N64 - it shared its North American release date with the industry-shaking PS2 - and its unusual time-looping premise, Majora's Mask has always remained one of the more obscure entries in the Zelda canon. Plus it deals with some genuinely upsetting subject matter, and that's not even getting into all the creepypasta .

That said, its profile got a significant boost from the remake that hit Nintendo 3DS back in 2015, which introduced some new quality of life features such as a quest tracker and a more forgiving save structure. Not that you'll get any of those modern conveniences on Switch - this is a straight-up port of the N64 game, just like the rest of the Nintendo Switch Online catalog. Also note that you will need the additional Expansion Pack subscription to play, as N64 games are not included with the base level of Nintendo Switch Online.