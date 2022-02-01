The next big thing? Amazon’s The Legend of Vox Machina has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Amazon’s Dungeons and Dragons-based animated series currently holds the rare distinction of a perfect 100% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes.

As of writing, the surprise hit – an adaptation of web series Critical Role’s first D&D campaign – is currently sitting pretty at 100% after 19 critical reviews. It’s done well with its burgeoning audience too, netting a 93% audience score.

Executive producer and cast member Sam Riegel reacted to the news on Twitter, saying, "I'm certain this will change, but for this brief moment it feels good."

The Legend of Vox Machina sees Vox Machina, a seven-strong "band of misfits" attempt to pay off their bar tab the only way they know how: by saving the world of Exandria from the shadowy, fantastical forces of death and destruction.

The motley crew features half-elf Vex, gunslinger Percy, and gnome bard Scanlan. Its Critical Role cast all return to voice the characters that helped launch the wildly popular franchise. Along the way, they’re joined by famous faces, including Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz, David Tennant, and Lord of the Rings alum Dominic Monaghan.

For now, then, The Legend of Vox Machina joins the hallowed halls of Rotten Tomatoes’ 'perfect' category, appearing alongside classics such as The Terminator and Toy Story 2. Not bad company to keep.

The first three episodes are currently available to stream on Prime Video; the remaining nine episodes of the first season will be released in batches of three every Friday until February 18. Amazon has already greenlit the series for a second season. While you wait for the next chapter in Exandria, be sure to check out the best shows on Amazon Prime.