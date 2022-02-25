The Last of Us 2 fan discovers Ellie multiplayer armor buried in game files

Traces of a Last of Us 2 multiplayer mode have been found in the form of three sets of armor in the game's files.

As spotted by Eurogamer , The Last of Us YouTuber Speclizer has discovered three multiplayer armour models for Ellie buried in the game. The first of which is blue with 'Police' written on the back of a vest, the second black all over, and the third covered in a light camo print.

As explained in the video, although found in The Last of Us 2 , these models are "likely just placeholder models that were used during multiplayer’s development." There’s also a possibility that they could be unfinished versions of what will be used in The Last of Us 2’s upcoming multiplayer mode.

This isn’t all Speclizer has found buried deep within the game. The YouTuber has also discovered several other hidden multiplayer assets in The Last of Us 2 - including a map which looks as though it could be used for a battle royale mode, as well as items which look as if they’d be used in a multiplayer setting, and a variety of weapons and armour - some of which they have now dusted off and demonstrated with the use of mods.

As of January 2022, it was reported that The Last of Us 2 multiplayer could be free-to-play . A recent job listing hints at microtransactions and an in-game economy. It’s no secret that Naughty Dog is currently working on a number of things as the studio continues its hiring spree and The Last of Us 2 director Neil Druckmann frequently teases three future projects .