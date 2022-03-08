The Future Games Show Spring Showcase returns this month

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase is returning for 2022, and it's dropping on March 24 with a closer look at dozens of exciting upcoming games.

This year's show offers yet another look at some of the most exciting titles coming in 2022. There'll be "a tantalizing look at some of the most exciting games coming this year," with more than 40 games included in the presentation. Of those, eight will be never-before-seen world premiers getting their exclusive reveal at the show. All of that comes in addition to developer interviews, gameplay footage, and new announcements for a whole suite of exciting games.

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase will take place on Thursday, March 24 at 15:00 PT/18:00 ET/22:00 GMT, and you'll be able to catch it on Twitch , Facebook , YouTube , and Twitter , as well as right here on GamesRadar+.

In the run-up to this year's Spring Showcase, the Future Games Show will be making a bunch of announcements, including a host reveal - past shows have been hosted by some of the industry's most iconic voice acting talent, including Nolan North and Emily Rose (Uncharted) and Troy Baker and Laura Bailey (The Last of Us Part II) - and daily game reveals for the titles that are set to appear in the show. You can keep a closer eye on those thanks to the new Future Games Show Twitter account, or via GamesRadar+'s own social channels.

How to co-stream the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show is inviting influencers and streamers, be they just starting out or broadcasting to established audiences, to co-stream the live event.



Here's how to co-stream the Future Games Show including more details on our official co-streamer partner scheme, giving selected streamers access to exclusive assets, on-site promotion and free game codes.



FGS Spring Showcase will be broadcast on all major streaming platforms on March 24 at 3pm PDT / 6pm EDT / 10pm GMT.

Future has also announced that in addition to the Spring Showcase, there are two more shows planned for 2022 - one in the summer and one in the autumn - which will show off even more new games later in the year.