The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Wyatt Russell seemingly hints at Chris Evans cameo

Wyatt Russell, who plays John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, has potentially hinted at a Chris Evans cameo in the series.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Russell was asked if he had ever met Chris Evans, the MCU's original Captain America. "Have I ever met Chris Evans? I think I have," he said. "I don't think I've 'shook his hand' met him, but I think I've walked by him somewhere and made eye contact. That counts as being a stalker, that doesn't count as meeting anybody. But, yeah I guess it would."

Then, intriguingly, he added: "You just gotta wait till the end of the series and then everybody will be like, 'Oh, wow.' Love it, hate it, I don't know."

This apparent hint comes with a few caveats. For one, Paul Bettany recently had everyone excited about a big Marvel cameo in WandaVision, only for the cameo to be... another Paul Bettany. WandaVision also saw multiple theories turn out false – there were discussions about the aerospace engineer potentially being Reed Richards, and Mephisto popping up as the real villain. With that in mind, it's probably best not to get too excited about Russell's fairly cryptic statement.

It's also possible that Russell means we should wait and see how his version of Cap stacks up to the original – though, after the shocking ending of episode 4, it's safe to assume no one's too keen on the new Captain America.

A report that Evans would return to the MCU circulated earlier in the year, but the actor himself poured water over the speculation, writing on Twitter that his reappearance in the MCU was "news" to him. So, while a Steve Rogers cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would make sense, it's not a sure thing.

We do know, however, that episode 5 will feature a cameo from a Marvel comics character, played by a known actor, who has not appeared in the MCU before – and showrunner Malcolm Spellman has teased the fifth installment will be a tear-jerker. Producer Nate Moore has also said episode 5 is the series' "strongest."

We won't have long to find out if Steve is making a return this season as there are only two episodes left. In the meantime, see everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.