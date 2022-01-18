The Cuphead Show debuts its first gorgeous trailer – and it's coming to Netflix very soon

The Cuphead Show has debuted its first trailer – and we’ve even got a Netflix release date for the upcoming animated game adaptation.

Say hello to Mugman and Cuphead, the two protagonists from Studio MDHR’s ultra-tough run-and-gun platformer.

In the animated series, the pair can be found on Inkwell Isles alongside a crew that will be largely familiar to players who have pulled their hair out during the game’s many, many boss battles: Ribby and Croaks, Grim Matchstick, and King Dice are all present and accounted for – though it’s the Devil himself who appears to be the biggest thorn in Mugman and Cuphead’s side during the trailer.

While the overall plot hasn’t been revealed, The Cuphead Show synopsis says the series "follows the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman."

Fans will be pleased to see that the game’s luscious attention to detail and style harkening back to the golden age of 1930s American animation has been replicated here too. Beyond that, the slapstick humor and brash jokes will surely appeal to kids and adults alike. Whisper it, but this could be a genuinely great video game adaptation – and bodes well for a streamer that can count the likes of Tomb Raider, Assassin’s Creed, and Far Cry among its upcoming projects.

The Cuphead Show is set to be released on February 18. Cuphead’s long-awaited DLC, The Delicious Last Course, is due out on June 30.

