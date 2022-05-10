The Boys spin-off recasts its lead, and adds three new cast members

Amazon Prime Video has announced that Shameless actor London Thor has replaced Reina Hardesty as the lead in its upcoming spin-off of The Boys, following the former's exit late last month.

Thor isn't the only new addition, either. According to Deadline, Derek Luh (Shining Vale), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), and newcomer Asa Germann have joined the line-up, too. The foursome are set to share the screen with previously confirmed cast members Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips and Chance Perdomo, who stepped in after Shane Paul McGhie departed the series with Aimee Carrero.

The currently untitled show, which recently kicked off production, is being described as "an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test." In between college classes, the youngsters compete in a set of Hunger Games-style trials in their attempts to nab the best contracts in some of the best cities.

Showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters have already promised that it will feature "all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys". The pair are set to executive produce alongside Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, who wrote the original script, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr. Brant Engelstein is co-executive producer.

Thor's previous credits include Netflix's You and Never Have I Ever, while Luh has appeared in All Rise and Runaways.

No official release date has been carved out for The Boys spin-off yet.