The Boys’ Karen Fukuhara opens up about Kimiko’s dildo fight – and her major hope for the scene

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Boys season 3, episode 4. Read no further if you haven’t seen the latest episode of the Prime Video show yet.

The Boys is back with another NSFW scene as Kimiko gets creative in a fight with some sex traffickers. The latest episode sees Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) ask her to go undercover during the gang’s trip to Russia to kill one of Little Nina’s (Katia Winter) enemies. It's all part of the larger plan to locate a mysterious weapon that can kill Homelander (Antony Starr).

Despite Frenchie’s (Tomer Capone) protestations, Kimiko heads into the house to encounter the gangster in question. And when he proudly shows off his collection of dildos inspired by different members of The Seven, Kimiko gets an idea. The bloody next 30 seconds see her take down every member of his gang of criminals with the sex toys.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Ahead of the launch of season 3, Total Film got to talk to Fukuhara about the sequence – and what it was like to film. "I got to do a dildo fight this season," she laughs. "I never thought I’d say those words, I never thought I’d get that experience."

The actor explains how the idea for the scene was actually inspired by a form of martial arts. "It’s funny because John, our stunt coordinator, asked me if I knew how to use Kali Sticks, which is a form of martial arts," Fukuhara recalls. "And I was like, 'No, I’ve never done that before. I’ve done sword fighting but never that.' And you know as soon as we touched down in Toronto, he wanted me to take classes and just go for it."

Fukuhara says she’s pleased with the results. Although she does have one hope for the scene: "It was great, I think it looks good – hopefully it doesn’t end up on a porn site!"

Her co-star Tomer Capone, who plays Frenchie, sadly isn’t so sure it won’t. "Well, it will – and you just gave it your blessing because that’s how you get there," he says on the same Zoom call. "You say I hope it doesn’t get there – and then it does!"

