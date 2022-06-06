Exclusive: The Boys creator Eric Kripke reveals how he managed to get that surprise Dawn of the Seven cameo

The Boys season 3 has finally arrived on Prime Video. The first three episodes don’t disappoint with an exploding appendage, more guts and gore than ever before, and some unexpected cameos. Total Film spoke to showrunner Eric Kripke about how he managed to secure his latest surprise appearance from an A-lister.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Boys season 3, episodes 1-3. Turn away now if you have not seen the latest from The Boys.

Charlize Theron has certainly been busy. Not only did she recently appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but now she’s had a surprise cameo in The Boys opening episode. She plays Stormfront in the Dawn of the Seven movie during a tense stand-off with Homelander (Antony Starr). She first appears in the wreck of New York City as she spouts her Nazi nonsense to the superheroes before facing off against the might of the Seven in the short clip.

It’s quite a coup for the Amason Prime Video series to nab an Oscar-winner for a small part. "As always my very careful selection process for cameos is whoever will return Seth Rogen’s calls," Kripke tells us. "From the beginning, it’s been that and that still holds in season 3." When Total Film suggests Rogen’s his secret weapon, Kripke agrees: "That's exactly right".

Rogen is an executive producer on The Boys – and once had his own cameo playing Black Noir’s handler. He’s also no stranger to Hollywood, having starred in a plethora of hit comedies. Rogen and Theron starred together in the 2019 rom-com Long Shot as former childhood friends who reunite when one is running for President.

Deeper into The Boys season 3, there are even more cameos. In episode two, Billy Zane returns after his brief season 1 cameo. This time, he’s playing Alastair Adana in The Deep’s mini-series Not Without My Dolphin, a hilarious for-TV film about The Deep’s escape from the Church of the Collective.

Given these are just the cameos in the first three episodes, Kripke likely has more up his sleeve. The Boys season 3 continues on Fridays on Amazon Prime Video, leading up to the season finale on July 8. Looking for more to stream? Check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now.