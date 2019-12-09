The Boys season 2 release date, cast, images, episode count, and everything else we know

Welp. The Boys are back. The first season 2 trailer dropped and it’s looking just as bloody and brutal as we could have hoped for from the follow-up to Amazon Prime’s smash superhero hit. There is also some choice quotes from Brazil’s CCXP event which help clue us in on the events of The Boys season 2 and a certain caped hero with lasers for eyes…

Not only that, but there’s plenty else to find out about The Boys season 2. We’ll speed through them in A-Train-like fashion to ensure you get all the essentials before the big 2020 release. That includes cast news, episode count, and even some super early reactions to the trailer. Here’s everything you need to know about The Boys season 2.

All being well, we could be seeing The Boys season 2 in around 6. All eight episodes of the first season debuted on July 26. Show creator Eric Kripke thinks it’ll be a similar situation next year, while the trailer gives an ambiguous window of "2020."

Speaking to Collider, he hoped for season 2 to “drop one full year after the first season, so about the same time next year.” July 2020, then… hopefully.

Karl Urban has backed that release window up by posting a "mid-2020" date on Instagram. Well, well, well. If it isn't the little leaker.

The Boys season 2 cast remains mostly the same - with a few key additions

As revealed by The Boys season 2 first images (which you can see for yourself further below), Karl Urban is back as Billy Butcher alongside Jack Quaid as Hughie. The rest of The Boys are back as well: Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, and Tomer Kapon are all returning as Mother’s Milk, The Female, and Frenchie respectively.

You can also expect most of the Seven to swoop down for The Boys’ sophomore season. No official confirmation yet, but Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Homelander (Anthony Starr), The Deep (Chace Crawford), Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), and Queen Maeve (Dominique McGelliot) are all likely putting on their spandex for a second round. Even A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), who suffered a heart attack at the end of season 1, should be up and running for season 2.

Two faces who appeared in The Boys season 1 should be part of the regulars in the season 2 cast. Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito, who made a brief cameo in the season 1 finale, will be returning as Vought supremo Mr. Edgar. “He will be a really important character in season 2,” series creator Eric Kripke told EW. He’ll be featuring in “four to five episodes.”

Plus, there's a new superhero in town. As revealed by Eric Kripke, The Boys season 2 will feature a fresh character in the form of Stormfront, played by Aya Cash. Not much is known about her character yet, though her comic book counterpart is a nasty Nazi. Judging by the rest of Vought's super-powered stable, she's probably not going to play nice, either.

More fresh faces are also inbound. According to Deadline, Goran Visnijc will play "Alistair Adana, the charismatic and shadowy leader of a mysterious church," and Claudia Domit is Victoria Neuman, a "young wunderkind congresswoman"

Recently, Patton Oswalt has also been confirmed. He's in a "#SecretRole". Eric Kripke has even hashtagged it, so you know it's a big deal.

Thank you @pattonoswalt, that was AMAZING! #TheBoysTV #Season2 #SecretRole@TheBoysTV #TheBoys @PrimeVideo #SPNFamiIy pic.twitter.com/y47quxLCgROctober 17, 2019

Elsewhere, Shantel VanStanten, who plays Becca Butcher in the show, should also have a much larger role to play after The Boys season 1 ending rug-pull revealed that she has been raising Homelander’s child – not dead or missing like Billy had believed – for the past eight years.

It’s unlikely, however, that Elizabeth Shue will return as Madelyn Stilwell. Having laser holes for eyes will do that to you – though never say never in the world of supes and Compound V.

The Boys season 2 story: "No one is ready"

Much of The Boys season 2 story will invariably deal with the aftermath of Homelander’s grand reveal, as well as charting the escape of Hughie, Frenchie, The Female, and Mother’s Milk now that they’re on the FBI hitlist. Kripke, though, has also offered up a slightly more light-hearted tease of what’s to come, including an appearance by producer Seth Rogen.

“In season 2, we’re filming a movie within a [show] called Dawn of the Seven,” Kripke explained to EW, “We’re all talking about wouldn’t it be great if Seth was one of the main characters of that movie [if] he was like the Agent Coulson of the group? If his schedule is clear, we’ll do that.”

Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie on the show, has teased even bigger stakes this time around. "No one is ready," he tells ComicBook.com. "It's just absolutely bonkers. I'll just put it this way, the scale is a lot bigger. I think we've topped season one, in terms of insane moments that make you say 'What the hell?' I've done things this season that are definite firsts for me in my career, and I probably won't do them again since."

At CCXP, Anthony Starr (who plays Homelander) also revealed what we can expect from his character (via Collider): "It's a very internal journey. It gets really fucking weird, and I can't tell you what, but I've done some of the weirdest things I've ever done.

Karen Fukuhara (The Female) adds: [Show creator Eric Kripke] wants it to be big, more action, bigger sets, all of that. But he wanted every character to dive into their past. It just digs deeper."

Watch the first The Boys season 2 trailer now

The Boys season 2 trailer is here nice and early. That can only be a good thing. Featuring buckets of blood, the epilogue to The Boys season 1 ending, and plenty of OMG moments, you're unlikely to see a better trailer all year. There are so many heart-stopping moments (sorry A-Train), that it can be difficult to keep up.

But here's what we've gleaned from the trailer: Homeland Jr. is there alongside his dad. That spells trouble for Billy Butcher, who appears to have escaped his missing wife's new home. Black Noir also appears to be getting more involved this season, while Starlight is getting roughed up by Homelander in another scene. Something tells me she isn't out of Vought's clutches just yet.

The Boys season 2 images are here: Billy Butcher, blood, and middle fingers

Two images from The Boys season 2 have been released – and they’re not for the squeamish.

The first was shown off by Eric Kripke on his personal Twitter account. As you can see below, he’s standing alongside The Female, Hughie, and Mother’s Milk, all covered in blood, plus a suspiciously clean Frenchie. They’re all giving us the middle finger too. Cute.

A small token for #TheBoysTV fans. World's first pic of #Season2. As you can see, we're up to our old tricks.

Karl Urban has also posted an image to social media, essentially confirming he isn’t dead (yet) despite being in Homelander’s sights come season 1’s end. He’s well and truly Butchered, according to the caption, and is sporting a nasty bloodied head. Let’s hope the show’s return mirrors these images and doesn’t skimp on the red stuff.

Totally Butcherd that one 😜! Up to our old tricks Shooting season 2 of @theboystv

Finally, the only glimpse we've had comes courtesy of this Boys season 2 image featuring The Female looking ponderous with Urban's Billy Butcher. The character, played by Karen Fukuhara, should have a more extended role next time around.

💥💥💥We Cooking up some Diabolical sh*t y'all for season 2 of @theboystv 😈

The Boys season 2 premiere is "better than I ever could've hoped it would be," says Seth Rogen

Two of the show’s main producers have already watched an early cut of the season 2 premiere and shared their thoughts.

“We just watched the first episode of the second season this week.,” producer Seth Rogen said in a recent interview with Collider. “It was a wonderful thing as producers. This is way better than I ever could’ve hoped it would be.”

Fellow producer Evan Goldberg likewise said: “Immediately, it just looks a bit better, feels bigger, the actors all know what they’re doing.” Rogen added: “They already have more resources for the second season. They’re adding more characters, the scope of the show organically grows as the show continues.”

The Boys season 2 episode count has been confirmed

Episode counts are a funny thing. Overshoot it and you can end up with a bloated, flabby season – a common complaint about Netflix’s Marvel output. With The Boys season 1 being such a roaring success with its eight-episode run, it may have been tempting for Amazon to ask for more episodes for season 2. That’s not the case. Kripke told Collider’s Steven Weintraub that season 2 will also be eight episodes.