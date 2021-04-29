The Boys actor teases season 3’s carnage: "We’re already at three and a half gallons of blood"

The Boys doesn’t tend to do things by halves – and that’s especially true of the new season.

The Boys season 3, according to actor Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), is upping the amount of blood in a big and very literal way.

Speaking to Collider about The Boys’ upcoming bloodbath, Alonso said that he’s received a tip from the head makeup artist that the Amazon series is painting the town red – and then some.

"She told me that all of season 2... When you talk about bulk, I don't think they used over a gallon of blood in season 2, believe it or not. Season 3, we're already at three and a half gallons of blood," Alonso said. "So that should give you a little indication of where it's going."

For a show that can already count ass bombs and bisected whales among its gory ‘accomplishments’, it’s oddly exciting to know that The Boys season 3 will be dropping even more claret onto its cast members.

But it’s not just the blood that’ll be pushing the boundaries on Amazon. The Boys is also adapting the “Herogasm” comic book storyline, an impossibly NSFW arc that features Vought’s finest ditching the whole saving the world thing for a massive superhero orgy.

The Boys season 3 is currently filming in Toronto, but bigger plans are afoot. A new spin-off, featuring college Supes aiming to hit the Vought big leagues, has been announced – and has even cast multiple characters already. Maybe someone should warn them that the blood budget is going way up?

Fill out your watchlist with some of the best shows on Amazon Prime.