The Bloodborne demake kart racer is now Twisted Metal for the Great Ones

By published

The developer of the fan-made racer has just added guns to the build

Bloodborne
(Image credit: Lilith Walther)

The fan-made Bloodborne demake turned kart racer might have players doing more than just tearing up the race track as the developer shares that they’ve started adding guns to the game.

Bloodborne demake developer, Lilith aka @b0tster on Twitter, recently shared a clip from the game during its development with the caption: "SOMEONE PLEASE STOP ME IM SUPPOSED TO BE MAKING A KART RACER BUT I GAVE THE MOTORCYCLE HUNTER A GUN AND CODED AN AUTO AIM SYSTEM."

In the video, we can see The Hunter from Bloodborne riding a motorcycle whilst shooting at what looks like Hunting Dogs as well as several other enemies. In the replies to the tweet, Lilith gave a little more context to the newly incorporated ability explaining: "it's 10000% going to be an item pick up along with the other firearms."

See more

The humor in this scenario - which sees players shooting Bloodborne’s terrifying enemies as they race around Yharnam - wasn’t lost on Lilith, who even more recently shared an edited image of Luigi in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe wielding a gun with the Bloodborne Kart logo on top of it. 

Lilith originally began working on the Bloodborne demake back in 2020 and actually spoke to GamesRadar+ about how they went about scaling a classic back to the PS1 era. Following the fan-made game’s release back in February 2021, the indie developer wasted no time getting started with their next project and so Bloodborne Demake: The Kart Racer was born. 

Can’t get enough of Bloodborne and the rest of FromSoftware’s back catalog? Find out What is a Souls-like? As game devs break down FromSoftware's accidental genre.

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at University, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became GamesRadar's trainee news writer where I get to spread the word about the goings-on in the video game world. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing related topics after spending the last 15 years immersing myself in island life. I also know a thing or two about The Last of Us, and way too much about the Kingdom Hearts series.