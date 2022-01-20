The Batman runtime has seemingly leaked early – and it could be the longest Batman movie ever

A new IMAX listing for The Batman has revealed a surprisingly long runtime for director Matt Reeves’ DC reboot.

According to IMAX Melbourne (H/T ComicBook.com), The Batman – which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader – is set to last for 176 minutes (two hours, 56 minutes).

If true, that would not only be one of the longest comic book movies of all time (bested by Avengers: Endgame and Zack Snyder’s Justice League) it would clock in as the longest standalone Batman movie ever – if you discount the director’s cut home release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Previously, the longest theatrical Batman release was Christopher Nolan’s trilogy-topper, The Dark Knight Rises. The Bane-starring threequel wrapped things up in a hefty 165 minutes.

Of course, we still have to take it with a pinch of Bat-Salt until more official confirmation comes our way. Previous runtime leaks and listings, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, were off the mark by up to a dozen minutes. That indicates that we’re in the right ballpark for a longer Batman adventure, but it might not completely total three hours.

Reeves, though, has a lot to pack in. Paul Dano is set to play a twisted version of iconic supervillain The Riddler. Colin Farrell has already wowed the internet with his unrecognizable performance as Penguin, while another of Batman’s rogues’ gallery in Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) is also set to make her presence felt in Gotham. Let’s just hope they’re all here for a good time and a long time.

The Batman is set to hit cinemas on March 4, 2022. To see the rest of DC’s movie lineup, check out our guide to new superhero movies.