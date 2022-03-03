Best The Batman merchandise - the most tempting t-shirts, toys, and more

With the new movie receiving rave reviews (including ours), you might be curious as to what The Batman merchandise is like. Predictably, there's a lot… and much of it is an acquired taste. To save you sorting the wheat from the chaff like a Riddler-style puzzle, we've gathered the coolest items here.

You've got plenty to choose from. The Batman merchandise ranges from obligatory Funko POPs to t-shirts and everything in between, but there are some real standouts that caught our eye. As an example, this snapback baseball cap is pretty awesome.

Although it weighs in at a rather expensive $39.36 on Amazon, it's made from a wicked leather-effect material and features a "distinctive armor style design". At the other end of the scale, the Lego Batman & Selina Kyle Motorcycle Pursuit (available for $14.97 at Amazon) is a good way of getting a cheap memento of the film. Besides featuring the film's leads in full costume, it also includes the Bat-signal as well. It's a perfect snippet of the movie.

Anyway, let's get to it. Here's the best The Batman merchandise on shelves right now.

Best The Batman merchandise - t-shirts & clothing

The Batman Scribbles Bat Logo t-shirt | $23.99 at Amazon

Men or women's fit - There's some stiff competition from the many, many other tees out there celebrating The Batman, but this might just be our favorite. With Batman's logo in Riddler's crosshairs, it's the perfect representation of their relationship in the movie. You can get it in sizes small to 3X-large as well, or opt for a long-sleeved version instead.



The Batman Question Mark t-shirt | $21.99 at Amazon

Men or women's fit - Here's a second great question mark-themed tee for you. This one is a clever blend of the Riddler's symbol with a silhouette of the Bat, and we've always got time for a smart design like this. It comes in men's or women's fit with sizes ranging from small to 3X-large, so there should be one to suit you.



The Batman News Silhouette t-shirt | $23.99 at Amazon

Men or women's fit - Another cool but subtle design, this silhouette tee features Batman along with Riddler's serial-killer wall of newspaper clippings that document his obsession with Bruce Wayne - and Batman himself. You can get it in a men's or women's fit with sizes from small to 3X-large.



The Batman Mechanical Bat Logo t-shirt | $21.99 at Amazon

Men or women's fit - Want to keep things simple? This straightforward tee features the Batarang chestpiece from The Batman's armor with a very small logo above it, so it's a good option if you want to get your Bat on without going overboard. As before, men's and women's fit with sizes from small to 3X-large are available. If you'd prefer, the design can also be found on a men's-fit hoodie at Amazon.



The Batman Selina Kyle Cat Silhouette Raglan Baseball shirt | $26.99 at Amazon

Men or women's fit - We couldn't have a list of tees from The Batman without a design featuring Catwoman, could we? This cool baseball shirt is sleek and elegant, a bit like Selina Kyle herself. A great option if you want something honoring the Cat from The Batman merchandise.



The Batman The Riddler Crossword Puzzle V-2 long-sleeve t-shirt | $30.99 at Amazon

Unisex fit - What better way to represent the Riddler's love of puzzles than with a crossword? This is a fun nod to that, and we're big fans of the fact it offers a reference without being overtly in your face.



Batman Snapback Hat | $39.96 at Amazon

We're suckers for baseball caps that aren't just a case of 'stick a logo on it', so this option from Concept One fits the bill nicely. Thanks to a faux-leather material and segmented, armor-esque panelling along with a intriguing metal-effect Batsymbol, it's a striking hat that goes well above the bare minimum when it comes to The Batman merchandise.



Best The Batman merchandise - Funko POPs

Best The Batman merchandise - Lego

1. Lego Batman & Selina Kyle Motorcycle Pursuit (76179) Check Amazon There are grander Lego sets for The Batman out there, but this budget-friendly option might actually be our pick of the bunch. Besides featuring the Bat and the Cat on their new wheels, it also comes with a glow-in-the-dark Batsignal (!) and accessories for both characters. It's the perfect snapshot of this movie, in other words, and that makes it some of the best The Batman merchandise out there. 2. Lego Batmobile: The Penguin Chase (76181) AU $49.95 View at The Gamesmen Check Amazon Even though there's a more detailed version of the Batmobile available via the Lego Technic range, this version is actually our favorite. As well as being a darn sight cheaper (the Technic equivalent weighs in at $99.99), this version still manages to capture the car's unmistakable silhouette despite being a fair bit smaller. It also comes with a minifigure of The Batman himself to go with the Penguin, so you have someone to sit at the wheel. 3. Lego Batcave: The Riddler Face-Off (76183) Check Amazon Want the ultimate Batman Lego set? This premium offering is detailed and sprawling enough for the job, offering a brick-based take on this iteration's more grounded Batcave. Alongside the grand Wayne Terminus staircase and an enormous computer setup for Bruce to brood over, you're getting almost all of the major players from this movie as well - Batman (including his Drifter persona), Catwoman, The Riddler, Alfred, and Commissioner Gordon are included within the box.

Not quite satisfied with the picks above? Be sure to check out the best Lego sets (or the best Lego deals, for that matter) for more bricky goodness. It's also worth taking a look at these gifts for gamers if you're buying with someone else in mind.