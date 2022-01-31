The Batman prowls the streets of Gotham in these exclusive new images

A new Batman movie is always going to be a significant event on the movie calendar, especially when it’s a standalone reboot for the 83-year-old comic-book character. It’s been a decade since the last live-action solo movie for the character, and director Matt Reeves' The Batman promises a fresh take on Bruce Wayne’s vigilante alter ego.

Taking a ‘year two’ approach to the Caped Crusader, the film avoids the origin-story formula to focus on a young Batman still finding his feet in his early days of crime-fighting in Gotham City. While Robert Pattinson’s title hero is front and center, this Gotham is also populated by familiar names like Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell), the Riddler (Paul Dano), and Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). Batman/Bruce’s allies include James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis). There's also a new character created for the film: Peter Sarsgaard’s DA Gil Colson.

The Batman is on the cover feature of the new issue of Total Film magazine, which is out this week, and here you can see three exclusive images from the film. Pattinson’s Batman is on a mission to dish out vengeance above, and he’s joined by Gordon and Colson below. Check them out:

(Image credit: Warner Bros / Photo by Jonathan Olley/™ & © DC Comics)

In the new issue of Total Film, longtime Batfan Reeves talks in-depth about the film. "I loved [Batman] since I was a kid, and I was introduced to the character through the Adam West TV series," Reeves tells Total Film. "The show came out the same year I was born.” Having enjoyed all iterations throughout the years, Reeves never really pictured himself making a Batman movie. "Every time that the movies came out, I was a huge fan. I just never thought that the opportunity would come my way."

The Batman hits cinemas on March 4. For much more from Reeves, Pattinson, and *all* the above mentioned cast members, check out the brand new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves this Thursday, February 3.

Check out the new covers, as revealed by Matt Reeves:

