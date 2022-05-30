The Bad Batch season 2 trailer features Palpatine, a Wookiee Jedi, and Commander Cody

The Bad Batch season 2 trailer has premiered at Star Wars Celebration – and it features some major returning characters.

The clip, which you can watch above, sees Emperor Palpatine in the Senate, as well as the reveal that the Wookiee Jedi Gungi, introduced in The Clone Wars, survived Order 66. Commander Cody also makes a brief appearance, though whether he'll be a friend or foe to the Bad Batch remains to be seen.

The series follows a group of elite clones with genetic mutations in the aftermath of the Clone Wars. In season 1, a young clone named Omega joined the crew.

The Bad Batch are also sporting some new looks in the second season. "We worked really closely with Dave [Filoni] to make sure they look right," executive producer and supervising director Brad Rau said during the panel (via StarWars.com (opens in new tab)). "We iterated on these characters to get that kit-bashed, worn-through feeling, which really mirrors where they're at at this point, very early on in season 2."

Star Wars Celebration saw tons more new announcements and fresh looks at upcoming projects. The Mandalorian season 3 finally got a trailer – though it's not yet available to the public – along with a look at new footage (and Jon Favreau confirmed a season 4 is on the way). There was also a teaser trailer for Ahsoka, along with a trailer for Andor and the confirmation that the show would have a second season. Upcoming animated show Tales of the Jedi was also shown off, and the internet is already in love with Baby Ahsoka.

Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watt's Star Wars show was also announced: it's called Skeleton Crew, and it will star Jude Law. The first official look at Indiana Jones 5 was also unveiled by Harrison Ford himself.

The Bad Batch season 2 arrives on Disney Plus this fall.