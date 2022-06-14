Texas Chainsaw Massacre game gets gruesome first gameplay trailer and 2023 release window

Gun Interactive's Texas Chainsaw Massacre multiplayer horror game has debuted its very first gameplay trailer, and it's every bit as gruesome as you should expect from the franchise. The trailer also confirmed a 2023 release window for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and last-gen consoles.

The upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre game, from the minds behind the legally entangled Friday the 13th game, tweaks the asymmetrical horror genre slightly. Instead of the usual 5v1 structure popularized by games like Friday the 13th, Dead by Daylight, and now the excellent Evil Dead: The Game, Texas Chainsaw Massacre will pit four survivors against three blood-thirsty stalkers.

This makes sense not only as a way to shake up the formula, but also logically. Unlike Jason Voorhees, the many horrors of Dead by Daylight, and the Kandarian Demon, Leatherface isn't some supernatural entity who can take a shotgun blast to the face without a wince - he's just a cannibalistic human being with a big chainsaw. It makes sense then to give him a couple of allies (who of course are inspired by characters from the 1974 horror classic) in his pursuit of his innocent victims.

Anyway, you can watch Leatherface and co. chasing down said victims in the above trailer. You even get to see a particularly *gut-wrenching* kill involving the killer's titular shop tool. The trailer also confirms the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers can check it out without paying anything extra.

