Tekken's director describes this Elden Ring fighting game mod as "ridiculously well-made"

Elden Ring's characters have been transformed into Tekken fighters in an impressive new mod.

Ultraboy has created a mod that allows eight NPCs from Elden Ring to battle it out Tekken-style. The Tekken 7 mod replaces the alternative appearances of eight of the game's fighters with characters from Elden Ring, turning Kunimitsu into Malenia, Heihachi into Lobster, and Kazumi Tiger into Torrent.

You can see more familiar faces from Elden Ring go head-to-head in the video below, including Iron Fist Alexander, A.K.A. Pot Boy.

Ultraboy's creation is certainly spectacular. It is so good, in fact, that the director and producer of the Tekken series Katsuhiro Harada took to Twitter to confirm that it's not an official release. Harada has seemingly had a lot of questions from fans about the mod. He initially praised Ultraboy's creation, describing it as "ridiculously well-made" before jokingly asking players to "stop it".

Um ... Sure, Elden is a Bandai Namco-funded title, and I was the production general manager in charge of Elden, so it's not irrelevant ... it's ridiculously well-made mod but plz stop it lol https://t.co/ISlXLrjfhMMarch 31, 2022 See more

When questioned whether he meant the mod itself should be stopped or simply that fans should stop asking him about it, he clarified his comment in a follow-up tweet saying, "you probably don't know, but there are surprisingly many people who think this is official or make various misunderstandings and contact us. I don't say anything for your personal enjoyment, but I want you to know that there are people in your community who make noise based on misunderstandings."

Since the game's release, the modding community has been hard at work making Elden Ring-themed mods, including one that brings all the Soulsbourne heroes together to fight the game's final boss.

