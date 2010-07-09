Superman to be directed by Chris Columbus?

Share

Superman is currently being regenerated under the watchful gaze of Chris Nolan, but could an altogether more unexpected movie-making Chris be taking the director’s chair?

According to a report over at the Superman Homepage , famously schmaltzy director Chris Columbus could be the WB’s current favourite to bring the Man of Steel back to the big screen.

Their insider source has revealed that an "offer has been sent out to Chris Columbus to direct the 3D Superman reboot for December 2012”.

Though we had only ever dared to dream that Chris Nolan would be the one calling the shots on set, we would never have even considered Columbus as a potential helmer.

“David Goyer really wanted to direct but nobody from either studio think he's good in that arena," the insider goes on.

"He's great at coming up with story and ideas, like George Lucas. It's his execution where he's weak which is why people like Chris and Jonathan Nolan and Guillermo Del Toro have had the best results with his scripts."

Hoax or genuine article? We’re hoping it’s the former, especially as Columbus is best known for more kiddie oriented fare like the first two Harry Potters and the more recent Percy Jackson . Expect this to be debunked pretty sharpish.

