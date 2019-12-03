Super Mario Maker 2 'Legendary Update' adds Link and the Master Sword

Super Mario Maker 2's upcoming update will add Link as a playable character, complete with a collection of classic weapons and moves from The Legend of Zelda. The free 'Legendary Update' arrives Thursday, December 5, and adds new enemies, creator tools, and a new speedrun mode using stages made by Nintendo.
#SuperMarioMaker2 is getting a legendary update! On 12/5 the free Ver. 2.0 update will add Link from The Legend of #Zelda as a playable character, new course parts, and a new gameplay mode.https://t.co/rOVgLj1n60 pic.twitter.com/rJtLj8iGv7December 2, 2019
Accessing Link is as easy as finding the Master Sword power-up, which transforms Mario into Link. In Link form, you'll have access to the legendary Master Sword and Hylian shield, a bow and arrow, bombs, dash attack, and down thrust. You can shoot your bow in three different directions, use bombs to get past dead-ends, and design puzzle levels around Link's unique moveset. Though, the Master Sword power-up is only available in 8-bit Super Mario Bros. courses.
Perhaps equally exciting is the new Ninji mode, which presents Nintendo-made courses for you to speed through as fast as possible, with other players appearing as "ghosts" akin to Mario Kart's spectral competitors.
Finally, the update adds a couple of new enemies: Spike, the green, shelled-monster who spits spiky balls; and Pokey, the animated stack of cactus pods. Then there's Frozen Coins, which can only be collected after fire melts their icy casings, hidden blocks called P Blocks, and blocks that give Mario a speed boost called Dash Blocks.
Super Mario Maker 2 is a game ripe with near-limitless potential for updates, and I'm glad to see Nintendo incorporating elements from their other franchises to keep things fresh. I can only hope we'll soon see the Poltergust from Luigi's Mansion or the Villager from Animal Crossing.
