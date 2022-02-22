Subscribe to SFX now and pay just £3.39 an issue!

There are so many benefits to signing up for a subscription to SFX!
* Firstly, you make sure you never miss an issue!
* Secondly, you make a substantial saving on the price you'd pay in the shops.
* Thirdly, you save on shoe leather by having the mag delivered direct to your door.
* Fourthly, subscribers get exclusive covers (like the ones pictured above), free of all the coverlines.
Sign up with our latest offer and you'll pay just £11 every three months by direct debit. Because we publish 13 issues a year, that works out at just £3.39 an issue* – a saving of 34% on the standard UK cover price of £5.20. Bargain!
Fancy receiving a digital edition too? Sign up for a print and digital bundle for an extra £6.25 (ie £17.25 every three months) and we'll send the mag to your device too.
Sound good? Then why not join thousands of other loyal readers right now? One of us! One of us! One of us! Hurry! This offer closes on 30 April 2022.
Please note: the above rates are only available to UK subscribers. But if you live overseas, there are still some great savings to be had.
Terms and conditions
Offer closes 30 April 2022. Advertised Direct Debit offers are available to UK subscribers only. *When paying £11 every three months by UK Direct Debit for a print-only subscription, equating to £3.39 an issue over the year. Please allow up to six weeks for delivery of your first subscription issue (up to eight weeks overseas). The full subscription rate is for 12 months (13 issues) and includes postage and packaging. If the magazine ordered changes frequency per annum, we will honour the number of issues paid for, not the term of the subscription. For full terms and conditions, visit www.magazinesdirect.com/terms. For enquiries and overseas rates please call +44 (0) 330 333 1113. Lines are open Monday-Friday 9 am-5 pm UK Time or email: help@magazinesdirect.com. Calls to 0330 numbers will be charged at no more than a national landline call and may be included in your phone provider’s call bundle.