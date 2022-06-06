Stranger Things season 5 pitch made Netflix execs cry

Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers have already pitched their outline for season 5 to Netflix – and apparently it moved some of the streamer's bosses to tears (and no, they didn't mean their eyes were watering at the proposed cost of the new episodes ).

"We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it," Matt Duffer told The Wrap (opens in new tab). "I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild."

He added: "And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, 'Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now', and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Season 5 doesn't have a release date yet, but hopefully we won't have to wait as long as we did for season 4 – there was a three-year wait between the third and fourth installments of the show.

"Even with five it’s going to feel like it’s ending a little early," Matt recently told SFX Magazine . "We’re going to feel like we still have a lot more gas left in the tank. But I think that it’s better to end there with us wanting more. That’s why ending at five felt like the right move."