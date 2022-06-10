Stranger Things 4 releases official Volume 2 teaser – and it's full of explosions, terror, and monsters

Netflix has released the first official teaser for Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2, and it's full of explosions, terror, and monsters as it promises an all-out war between Vecna and the Hawkins gang.

The sneak peek was stealthily placed as a post-credits scene on Volume 1, but Netflix helped out those who had missed it by uploading it online as part of Geeked Week. The 30-second clip, which you can watch above, starts with Vecna menacingly telling Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven that "it's over".

The season 4 big bad continues: "You have freed me," as we're shown glimpses at Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) inspecting the wall in the Rainbow Room; Robin (Maya Hawke), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), and Steve (Joe Keery) back in the Upside Down, and Hopper (David Harbour) stumbling across a preserved Demogorgon.

"You can't stop this now," Vecna adds, while another montage offers up shots of Eddie (Joseph Quinn) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) preparing for battle, Robin getting tangled up in some vines in the villain's Mind Lair, and Eleven standing in front of a building as it blows up.

Opening up about what's to come in Volume 2, Stranger Things executive producer and director Shawn Levy recently told The Hollywood Reporter: "We are hard at work on Volume 2. There's so much being written as far as the runtimes of these episodes, and the hefty runtime of episode nine, in particular. Having seen both those finale episodes, they are as emotional as they are cinematic. Holy shit, they are definitely a treat for the eyes, but they punch you right in the heart. So, that's what I'll say about that."

Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 is due to be released on July 1. If you've already binge-watched all seven episodes of Volume 1, why not check out our list of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.