Stranger Things season 4 sets record for most viewers in a single week

Stranger Things season 4 is proving highly successful, so much so that it now holds the record for the most-streamed title in a week since the rating category was created almost two years ago.

This is according to data and market firm Nielsen (via The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)), which reported that Stranger Things season 4 had been viewed for 7.2 billion minutes in the week spanning May 30 to June 5. That's about 2 billion more minutes than the second-highest streamed titles: Tiger King and Ozark, which had topped charts in the Spring of 2020 at the start of the pandemic as lockdowns were widespread.

The first seven episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season premiered on May 27, and the following week saw viewers tune in for 5.14 billion minutes, which means the two-week total is 12.34 billion minutes, another streaming record.

The final two episodes of the season premiered this week, which is why there's this renewed interest. Our Stranger Things season 4 part 2 review awarded the finale 4.5/5 stars and called it "a near-perfect conclusion."

"The cast has grown older, the battles bolder, and the terror even colder – the ingredients are there for a season 5 that could conclude one of the best sci-fi series ever created," reads our review. "If they can keep up the quality after season 4, then that's exactly what's down the line."

Looking for something new to watch? Here are the best Netflix shows available now, and for more strange things, check out our guide to the best sci-fi movies ever.