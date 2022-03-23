Netflix releases first official Stranger Things season 4 images

Stranger Things season 4 is slowly approaching, and with only a few more weeks left until our return to Hawkins, Netflix has released 12 official new images from the series, plus a synopsis. There's a definite horror vibe going through the photographs – looks like something wicked comes our way.

Perhaps the most startling is of Millie Bobbie-Brown's Eleven looking angered by some mysterious force before her, and Chief Hopper's return. Winona Ryder also returns as Joyce, alongside Brett Gelman's Murray, and the pair seem to have just escaped a plane crash. It also seems the two are in Russia, perhaps to save Hopper? Check out the new images in the gallery below.

The synopses reads: "It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

The Duffer brothers, who created the series, have also spoken about what to expect from the new season. "I think [fans] will be happy when they see it. It’s very, very long, which is why it’s taking us a very long time,” Ross Duffer shared with Netflix's Present Company podcast. He also noted that some of the fan theories have been "startlingly" accurate – though would not say which ones.

"I’m constantly impressed with how sharp the fans are, and how quickly they’re able to put something together with very, very little information," he said.

Stranger Things season 4 is being released in two parts, with Volume 1 set to arrive on Netflix on May 27, with Volume 2 following on July 1. It has also been revealed that the show will end with season 5, though the wording of the announcement certainly left things open for potential spin-offs.

