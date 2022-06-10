Stranger Things sets incredible Netflix viewing record

The four most-watched English-language series on Netflix right now? They're all Stranger Things. Season 4 is in the top spot, but seasons 1, 2, and 3 are now in second, third, and fourth place.

The latest installment of the hit show amassed more than 335 million hours watched last week, its first week on the platform. The first season had around 75 million hours watched in the same week, while season 2 had 58.2 million hours, and season 3 had 47.4 million.

Not only is Stranger Things Season 4 crushing it on Netflix globally, but Seasons 1, 2 & 3 all surged into top 4 meaning the four MOST watched series on Netflix in the past week based on minutes viewed are ALL STRANGER THINGS

And this is before Volume 2 arrives on the scene in a few weeks – season 4 has been split into two parts, with a gap between the first seven episodes and the final two. It looks like we can expect big things from the remaining episodes, too, and the show certainly has the time to do it, with episode 8 and 9's runtimes clocking in at 85 minutes and 150 minutes respectively.

"It goes further, visually, story-wise, and emotionally for all the characters. It really is quite an explosive climax, let's say," actor Jamie Campbell-Bower recently told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "I know lots of people have used the word explosive and scope and scale, but I do mean that. It goes a lot further and we get to know more as well. We learn a lot more as an audience in these final two episodes, as well."