Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is reportedly 70GB+ on PS5

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will reportedly weigh in at over 70GB on PS5, and pre-loads will start two days before launch.

That's according to newly-published information earlier today on January 13 from @PlayStationSize on Twitter, an account that trawls the PlayStation database looking for new entries. Apparently, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's entry on the PSN database has just been updated to reveal that it'll weigh in at 71.5GB without a day one patch.

🚨 STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (PS5)▶️ Download Size : 71.505 GB (Without Day One Patch)🟩 Pre-Load : March 13🟫 Launch : March 15 (3 Day Early Access)🟨 #PS5 #StrangerOfParadise🟧 @fforigin pic.twitter.com/RP4Euhzk8dJanuary 13, 2022 See more

Additionally, the pre-load period for players on PS5 (and likely PS4) consoles will begin just two days before launch on March 13. All things considered, this doesn't give players an awful lot of time to download all 70+GB of Final Fantasy Origin before it launches less than 48 hours later, and that's without a potential day one patch on top.

If you're a bit in the dark about the action-packed new game, it's a joint venture between Square Enix and Nioh developer Team Ninja. The former is writing a story steeped in the lore of the original Final Fantasy, while the latter is bringing its combat-developing expertise from the two Nioh games to bear, turning this into one brutal combat gauntlet taking place before the very first Final Fantasy game.

Last year, Square Enix rolled out a PS5-exclusive demo for Final Fantasy Origin, introducing protagonist Jack, and his mission to kill Chaos at any cost. Aside from the newcomers though, we'll see at least one character we won't expect, according to creative director Tetsuya Nomura. Final Fantasy Origin might be taking cues from the first game in the historic series, but that doesn't mean Nomura's up to his old storytelling twists and tricks.

Head over to our Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin preview from 2021 to see what we made of the original demo.