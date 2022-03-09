Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin demo coming to PS5 and PS4 today

Get your first taste of Strangers of Paradise before March 18

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
Square Enix has announced a new playable demo for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will arrive on PS4 and PS5 later today. 

Revealed during March’s PlayStation State of Play, the new demo was apparently spotted on the backend of the PlayStation Store earlier today and has now been confirmed. The demo is available for free and will be our last taste of Stranger of Paradise before its March 18 release date.

This particular State of Play, which was only announced yesterday, focused primarily on upcoming PS4 and PS5 games from Sony’s Japanese publishers and featured appearances from Capcom, Tango Gameworks, and plenty more.

You may be reading this and thinking, wait a second, didn’t Stranger of Paradise already get a demo last year? Technically, yes. However, the demo that dropped alongside the game’s reveal during Square Enix’s presentation at E3 2021 for PS4 and PS5 was unplayable and wouldn’t let players access the game at all. Here’s hoping this new demo will let players experience all the chaos Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has in store. 

In other Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin news, it was reported back at the start of this year that the new Final Fantasy game will take up a whopping 70GB+ on your PS5 console. This hasn’t been officially confirmed, but we suggest getting your PS5 ready for that huge download before the game releases to avoid any disappointment or last-minute uninstalling.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on Friday, March 18, 2022 (or March 15 if you pre-order the game).

