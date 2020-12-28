Steam reveals 2020's most-played and best-selling PC games

Valve has revealed Steam's "Best of 2020" list, outlining which were 2020's biggest and most profitable games on its PC storefront.

It doesn't look as though the page ranks the games in order, but according to the latest stats, Among Us, Destiny 2 , and PUBG were amongst the games with the highest peak concurrent users – they all racked up over 200,000 peak players – while Rainbow Six Siege, GTA 5 , and Monster Hunter World were the year's highest-grossing games on Steam.

In terms of the biggest new releases of 2020, the platform lists Crusader Kings 3, Flight Simulator and Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord as the year's biggest debuts.

The highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 appeared on almost all the shortlists, intimating it's one of Steam's biggest new releases, most played, and of the year's top sellers, too.

ICYMI, Valve smashed its own record for the most concurrent users on its Steam platform just before the holidays, clocking up 24,776,635 simultaneous users. Though not confirmed, it's speculated that the release of Cyberpunk 2077 and another rise in COVID-19 global cases has seen more people stay home and jump online than usual.

Steam's upward trend began in January when Chinese nationals began to self-isolate at the start of the COVID-19 crisis. On February 2, Steam's previous record of 18,537,490 users – set in January 2018 – was surpassed , smashing the existing record by an impressive 300,000 to peak at 18,801,944 players. It's gone on to be broken several times since, including a weekend in March which saw numbers breach 20 million for the first time , and then 22 million just a week later .

As we reported before the holidays, Cyberpunk 2077 is the new most-played game on Steam , overtaking the likes of Dota 2 and CS:GO with over one million concurrent players, even though it's purely single-player.

Not only does this mean that Cyberpunk 2077 overtakes multiplayer giants like Dota 2 and CS:GO, but it's also set another concurrent player record on Steam for the most-played single-player game. As SteamDB showed at the time, Cyberpunk 2077 peaking at just over 1,000,000 active players on Steam puts it head and shoulders above both Terraria, which held the previous record at 490,000 players, and Fallout 4 at 473,000 players.