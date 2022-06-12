Starfield has a photo mode

Starfield's photo mode was quietly confirmed as part of the gameplay demonstration in today's Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

During the opening minutes of the footage, when the player takes out a scanning device to examine a root, a bit of UI at the bottom of the screen includes a prompt for photo mode.

You can see for yourself at the 2:48 mark in the video above. Fans are already eating it up.

We do not see the photo mode in action, but even confirmation of its inclusion is notable, as it will be the first single-player Bethesda Games Studio game to have the option. Fallout 76 does have a photo mode with the options you'd expect, including character poses and a variety of lighting and camera options. It's likely we'll see many of the same options in Starfield.

There was plenty more in the Starfield gameplay reveal, of course. We got to see how you can build and fly your own spaceships. The character creator promises to be Bethesda's "most flexible yet." We also got a sense of the game's scale, with 1,000 planets to explore. And, of course, it wouldn't be a Bethesda game without a lockpicking minigame.

