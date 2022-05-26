Star Wars: The High Republic enters a new era this fall

Star Wars: The High Republic phase 2 will begin this fall, with a whole new series of comic books, novels, and children's books. May 26 at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Lucasfilm and Marvel Comics announced both a new ongoing series and a new limited comic book series, expanding the Star Wars lore and continuing to explore the history of the galaxy.

Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #1 cover

Debuting in October, Star Wars: The High Republic #1 takes place 150 years before Phase 1. Writer Cavan Scott and artist Ario Anindito, the same creative team behind volume 1 of the series, will reunite for this new chapter in the High Republic saga.

This new ongoing series will focus on Jedha, a Force-connected planet, as Jedi Vildar Mac arrives at the same time as a "nameless terror," only to discover the planet's peace is falling apart. In addition to doing the interior art, Anindito will also illustrate the cover for issue #1.

Then in November, Charles Soule and Marco Castiello will team up for Star Wars: The High Republic - The Blade, a four-part limited series focused on Porter Englem, the Jedi-turned-cook better known as the Blade of Bardotta.

Star Wars: The High Republic #1 cover

Starting with issue #1, the series will explore Porter's backstory, and likely draw larger connections to the overall High Republic story and the Star Wars universe as a whole. Issue #1 will feature cover art by Guiseppe Camuncoli and Frank Martin.

Star Wars: The High Republic is a multimedia project exploring the history of the galaxy two centuries before the events of The Phantom Menace. The publishing initiative officially launched in 2021, and will head into phase 2 this year.

Star Wars characters are beginning to appear in live-action after debuting in comic books, like Black Krrsantan the bounty hunter Wookiee (opens in new tab) from The Book of Boba Fett.