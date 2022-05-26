SWC new announcement

XXXX

Next up on the Star Wars release slate is Obi-Wan Kenobi, which arrives imminently. It will be followed by the Rogue One spin-off film Andor, starring Diego Luna as the rebel Cassian Andor. Then, The Mandalorian season 3 is reportedly arriving near Christmas.

In 2023 we can expect to see Ahsoka, following Rosario Dawson's titular former Jedi. Also in the works is The Acolyte, which is set before The Phantom Menace in the High Republic era. Beyond those projects, Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts also has an Amblin-esque show in the works.

On the big screen, per Vanity Fair (opens in new tab), Taika Waititi's film is thought to arrive next, while Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron will likely come after that – though it was recently delayed. The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson's trilogy is said to be on the back-burner, and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has denied Marvel boss Kevin Feige has a film in the works, though Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron has said he's started writing it.

Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives on Disney Plus this May 27.