Star Trek's Zoe Saldana opens up about making a fourth movie without Anton Yelchin

Star Trek actor Zoe Saldaña says it will be "bittersweet" making a fourth movie without former co-star Anton Yelchin.

While promoting Netflix sci-fi movie The Adam Project, the Marvel star was asked how she feels about Paramount moving forward with the sequel – previously reported to have been shelved following Star Trek Beyond's underwhelming box office performance, but now coming back – and the prospect of playing Lt. Nyota Uhura again.

"We're excited. Obviously, it's bittersweet because we are coming together for a fourth time and one of us is no longer with us, with Anton's passing," Saldaña told Entertainment Tonight.

"We honestly feel that, you know, going back and keeping the Star Trek family together is a way to keep him alive in our thoughts and our hearts."

Yelchin, who was introduced as Starfleet officer Pavel Chekov in the franchise's big-screen reboot in 2009, before reprising the role in both its 2013 follow-up Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond, tragically died on 19 June, 2016. He was 27 years old.

(Image credit: Paramount)

The Russian-born American actor had reportedly left his Jeep momentarily to check the mailbox outside of his Los Angeles-based home when the vehicle rolled down his driveway and pinned him against a pillar. Police later confirmed the cause of death as blunt traumatic asphyxia.

Other cast members expected to return for Star Trek 4 include Chris Pine (as Captain James T. Kirk), Karl Urban (as Doctor 'Bones' McCoy), John Cho (Sulu), Simon Pegg (Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott), and Zachary Quinto (Spock).

Game of Thrones' Matt Shakman is due to take over from the series' former directors J.J. Abrams and Justin Lin, and will oversee the script written by Josh Friedman (Snowpiercer) and Cameron Squires (WandaVision). Abrams and Alex Kurtzman will produce alongside Bryan Burk, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Tommy Harper.

Production is set to begin in late 2022. While we wait for the next Kelvin timeline adventure, check out our list of best sci-fi movies of all time.