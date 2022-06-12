Squid Game Season 2 confirmed by Netflix

Squid Game Season 2 has been confirmed, and plot details have been shared by the show's creator, Hwang Dong-Hyuk.

In a message shared via the official Netflix Twitter, Dong-Hyuk spoke of the show's success, and offered "a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show."

While Netflix had previously suggested that the second season would definitely be on the cards, this is the first time the streaming giant has confirmed that it's happening.

Dong-Hyuk went on to share a few hints as to what we can expect to see when Squid Game Season 2 eventually airs, confirming that both Gi-hun and The Front Man will return in future episodes. We're also told that "the man in the suit with ddakji might be back," and that "you'll also be introduced to Young-Hee's boyfriend, Cheol-Su."

Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: pic.twitter.com/DxF0AS5tMMJune 12, 2022 See more

Rather than speak to the fate of any characters, those hints provide a clue as to the kind of games we'll get to see in Season 2. Whether the ddakji game will actually return isn't entirely clear, but fans of the show will remember Young-Hee as the terrifying face of the Red Light, Green Light game. Her 'boyfriend's' presence in the games suggests a similar task, but it'll be interesting to see how the idea is twisted for a new season.

Currently, there's no release date for Squid Game Season 2, but we do know that Dong-Hyuk himself has said not to expect it until 2023 at the earliest, so you're likely to be in for quite the wait, even if you're only just coming to the show.

