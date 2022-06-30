What song will save you from Vecna? Spotify can now tell you

Want to know what song would save you from Vecna? Well, thanks to Spotify – now you can.

The streaming app has partnered with Stranger Things to release the Upside Down playlist, which uses your Spotify history to formulate a list of 50 songs that would help you break free from Vecna's trance. The top song, according to the official Stranger Things (opens in new tab) Twitter account, is your own personal "savior song."

In the season 4 episode "Dear Billy," Nancy and Robin discover that music just might be the only thing than can save people from Vecna's wrath. When Dustin and the gang pop Kate Bush's 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" into Max's cassette player. It's her favorite song that allows her to escape the Upside Down and break out of Vecna's clutches.

wanna know what songs would save YOU from vecna? head to your Upside Down Playlist on @Spotify to find out🎧 the first Song on the list = your savior song 🎧

The combination of emotional lyrics, 80s new wave, and strong female vocals made for an incredibly powerful moment in the show, so much so that "Running Up That Hill" has returned to the charts some 40 years later and has garnered over 465 million streams on Spotify. Fans of the show have been speculating as to what song would personally save them from Vecna, with even Noah Schnapp hilariously tweeting (opens in new tab), "If I ever get cursed by Vecna just play WAP on my AirPods and I’ll be out of that trance in no time."

