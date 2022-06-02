Spidey gets a brutal beating in Amazing Spider-Man #3 preview

The last time we saw Peter Parker in Amazing Spider-Man #2, he was getting captured in a cunning trap by his enemy Tombstone, who recently came out of retirement from violence to wage war not just on Spider-Man but on many of his fellow gangsters and villains in New York City.

Amazing Spider-Man #3 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Now, in a preview of Amazing Spider-Man #3 (opens in new tab) from Zeb Wells, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, and Marcio Menyz, we're getting a brutal glimpse of what comes next for the wall-crawler as he finds himself in Tombstone's web - and things aren't looking good.

After catching Spidey in a compactor truck, Tombstone has taken him to a remote hideout in an abandoned subway station for a little bit of old-fashioned violence, as Tombstone beats Spider-Man mercilessly in the name of "teaching a lesson."

What's the lesson? Well, maybe you can pick up on it a little easier than poor Peter Parker from the preview pages - but frankly, Tombstone doesn't seem to have a larger point other than tormenting his enemy.

Here's the preview:

Tombstone has been at war with some of his fellow gangsters since the new volume of Amazing Spider-Man started, with his most recent encounter with the Crime Master resulting in Spidey's capture.

But that's not all Spider-Man is up against as his title moves toward Amazing Spider-Man #900 (also #6), which will mark the milestone issue with the introduction of a new villain in the form of the Superior Adaptoid, an android with all the powers of Spidey's classic arch-villains the Sinister Six.

Amazing Spider-Man #3 goes on sale June 8.

