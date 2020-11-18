Spider-Man PS4 has sold 20 million copies worldwide

Marvel’s Spider-Man, which was released in 2018, has officially sold over 20 million copies worldwide.

This comes from global marketing leader at PlayStation, David Bull, who published an update to his LinkedIn profile today, detailing key achievements of his career while working for the company. In the post, Bull listed some interesting sales figures for Marvel’s Spider-Man .

The post said, “Broke sales records with a recognized marketing campaign for Marvel’s Spider-Man. Sold 3.3MM units sold in the first three days, and over 20 million units globally.”

The last reported figures by GamesIndustry.biz for Spider-Man was 13.2 million units sold, and that was in August 2019, clearly the title has racked up its sales since, perhaps because of the launch of Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

According to the post, PlayStation accounted for $6.8 billion in revenue, with 75 million video game titles shipping worldwide, including those of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Death Stranding, Uncharted, and Ratchet & Clank.

The latest figures make Marvel’s Spider-Man one of Sony’s best selling titles in recent years. We reported recently that Ghost of Tsushima has sold over 5 million copies since its July launch, making it PlayStation’s fastest selling new IP on the PS Store.

Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Remastered is also coming to PS5 and is an optimized version of the 2018 release. You can also play the game in backwards compatibility on the PS5 if you currently own the original version, which allows you to play in up to 60fps or with ray tracing and 30fps.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales launched on the PS5 in the US on November 12 and will launch with the PS5 UK release tomorrow, November 19. You can read our Spider-Man: Miles Morales review here if you’re thinking about diving in, or check out our PS5 deals guide if you're still trying to secure yourself a console.

