Spider-Man: Miles Morales pre-order deals - get the best price and edition

It's fast becoming your last chance to get a Spider-Man: Miles Morales pre-order deal before the game launches as it releases in just a few days. More specifically, it swings onto PS4 and PS5 this November 12 in the US and UK. And trust us, you'll want to at least consider it. As we mentioned in our Spider-Man: Miles Morales review, it's the perfect example of what the next-gen PlayStation 5 console can do.

Even though it's being advertised as a flagship launch for PS5, Spider-Man: Miles Morales pre-order deals are also available on the PS4. That's because this is more like a DLC expansion rather than a full sequel, and it'll work on the PlayStation 4 just like the original Marvel's Spider-Man game. Just make sure you select the right platform!

Set a little after the events of the first game, this new story follows Miles as he adjusts to his powers - and the struggle of balancing normal life with being a crime-fighting superhero. If you enjoyed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it'll be right up your alley - although this one doesn't hinge on multiverse shenanigans, Miles is on a similar journey here to his cinematic counterpart.

Ready to get started? Here are the best Spider-Man: Miles Morales pre-order deals we can find out in the wild.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales pre-order - Standard Edition

(Image credit: Insomniac / Sony)

If you want to pick up Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4 or just by itself, the standard edition is what you should aim for. Besides being available for current and next-gen consoles, it's a standalone product that doesn't need the original game to work.

And remember, you can always upgrade to the PS5 version or the Ultimate edition on PS5 at a later date. The latter will cost a little extra, but it's worth the outlay if you've not tried the original Spider-Man game.

US PS5 deals

Amazon - $49.99 | Best Buy - $49.99 | Walmart - $49.88

US PS4 deals

Amazon - $49.99 | Best Buy - $49.99 | Walmart - $49.99

UK PS5 deals

Amazon - £49.99 | Game - £51.99 | Currys - £49.99 | Argos - £51.99 | Very - £51.99 | Base - £48.85 | 365games - £48.99 | The Game Collection - £49.95

UK PS4 deals

Amazon - £51.99 | Game - £51.99 | Currys - £49.99 | Argos - £51.99 | Very - £51.99 | Base - £45.89 | 365games - £45.99 | The Game Collection - £45.95

Spider-Man: Miles Morales pre-order - Ultimate Edition

(Image credit: Insomniac / Sony)

If you're buying on PS5, this alternative deal gets you Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the original Spider-Man game in remastered form. This update takes advantage of ray tracing technology, faster loading, and an all-new character model for Peter Parker (yes, his face is different now - it's very confusing).

Happily, the developers have now confirmed that you can carry over your old PS4 Spider-Man save to the remastered PS5 version is you'd like.

US PS5 deals

Amazon - $69.99 | Best Buy - $69.88 | Walmart - $69.88

UK PS5 deals

Amazon - £69.99 | Game - £69.99 | Currys - £69.99 | Argos - £69.99 | Very - £69.99 | Base - £63.85 | 365games - £67.99 | The Game Collection - £64.95

How do I upgrade?

(Image credit: Sony)

Want to upgrade your PS4 version of Spider-Man: Miles Morales or snag the remastered PS5 edition of the original Spider-Man game? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Strap in everyone, this is where things can get confusing.

Upgrade from PS4 to PS5: If you buy a standard PS4 version of the game, you can insert it into your PS5 and download a digital copy of Miles Morales for the next-gen console completely free. More specifically, the PlayStation Blog says that you must "insert your PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales game disc into your PlayStation 5 console with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, navigate to the Game Hub and select the upgrade offer to download a digital version of the PS5 version of the game, which you can then play while your PS4 disc is in the drive."

If you buy a standard PS4 version of the game, you can insert it into your PS5 and download a digital copy of Miles Morales for the next-gen console completely free. More specifically, the PlayStation Blog says that you must "insert your PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales game disc into your PlayStation 5 console with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, navigate to the Game Hub and select the upgrade offer to download a digital version of the PS5 version of the game, which you can then play while your PS4 disc is in the drive." Upgrade and get Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for PS5: If you bought the standard PS5 version of Miles Morales rather than the Ultimate one, there should be the option to upgrade on your game's menu screen. If you want to use your PS4 disc on PS5 and then upgrade, simply follow the 'upgrade from PS4 to PS5' step listed above and then select the paid upgrade from the PS5 game's main menu as normal.

Looking for a different game to pre-order or buy?

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

There are more than a few exciting releases on their way in the next few months; whether it's Cyberpunk 2077 or Demon's Souls, there's plenty to get hyped about. All this on top of some excellent releases that already came out this year too.

We've listed the best offers on them below. You can get maximum value for money with these deals, including special additions and pre-order bonuses where appropriate.