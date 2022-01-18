Spider-Man mash-up variant covers celebrate Spidey's 60th anniversary

2022 is the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man (and a lot of other iconic Marvel characters) and Marvel has revealed one of what's sure to be many marketing celebrations of the occasion - a series of variant covers featuring Marvel characters wearing versions of Spider-Man's costume (or as close as they can come).

Artists contributing to the variant cover theme that debuts with titles on sale in April include Dan Jurgens, Kaare Andrews, Rahzzah, Kyle Hotz, Declan Shalvey, Pete Woods, Rod Reis, David Baldeón, Bengal, Romina Jones, and more.

The issues and artists featured include:

On sale April 6

Amazing Spider-Man #1 by Romina Jones

Carnage #2 Spider-Man by Kyle Hotz with colors by Alex Guimarães

On sale April 13

Shang-Chi #11 by Rahzzah

Thor #24 by Declan Shalvey

Venom #7 by Pete Woods

On sale April 20

Silk #4 by Bengal

Silver Surfer Rebirth #4 by Rod Reis

On sale April 27

Iron Man #19 by Dan Jurgens with inks by Brett Breeding and colors by Edgar Delgado

Immortal X-Men #2 by Kaare Andrews

On sale in June

Captain Marvel #39 by David Baldeon with colors by Israel Silva

The publisher also promises more Spider-Man variant cover reveals in the coming weeks.

The mash-up of characters with Spider-Man is another example of what's become a very popular creative and marketing conceit for Marvel Comics.

Mixing and matching heroes and villains with another has become a go-to practice, with the current Devil's Reign: Superior Four limited series featuring a mash-up of Doctor Octopus and three-quarters of Marvel's 'New Fantastic Four' line-up of Ghost Rider, Wolverine, the Hulk, and Punisher, and limited series starring Spider-Gwen and Miles Morales - Spider-Gwen: Gwen-Verse and What if...Miles Morales, respectively, that mash their characters up with other Marvel heroes.

And then there is the new Avengers Forever ongoing series that includes Multiversal character mash-ups like Tony Stark the Invincible Ant-Man.

Look for Marvel's full April 2022 solicitations later this week.

Peter Parker AKA Spider-Man was of course the most popular new character Marvel Comics introduced in a storied 1962, with included the debuts of the Hulk, Doctor Doom, Thor, and Ant-Man-Henry Pym.



